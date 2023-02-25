ORONO - Maine Black Bears women's basketball defeated Binghamton 69-65 on Saturday in what was their final game of the regular season. 

A game that was 29-27 Black Bears at the half, the game was back and forth the entire way with the Bearcats even tying the game at 59 with under three minutes remaining in the game.

However, a key three-point bucket by junior guard Caroline Bornemann and sophomore forward Adrianna Smith's free throws down the stretch would ice the game for the Black Bears.

Smith was the high scorer for both teams as she put up 31 points. She also collected 19 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the year.

The Black Bears will next play in the America East Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday as they will host Binghamton once again at 7 PM in the Pit.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

