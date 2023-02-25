ORONO - Maine Black Bears women's basketball defeated Binghamton 69-65 on Saturday in what was their final game of the regular season.
A game that was 29-27 Black Bears at the half, the game was back and forth the entire way with the Bearcats even tying the game at 59 with under three minutes remaining in the game.
However, a key three-point bucket by junior guard Caroline Bornemann and sophomore forward Adrianna Smith's free throws down the stretch would ice the game for the Black Bears.
Smith was the high scorer for both teams as she put up 31 points. She also collected 19 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the year.
The Black Bears will next play in the America East Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday as they will host Binghamton once again at 7 PM in the Pit.