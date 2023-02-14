ORONO - Molly Engstrom is close to finishing her first regular season as Maine women's hockey head coach, and she has learned some valuable lessons along the way.
"Patience is a virtue," Engstrom says. "[Also], in terms of following through and executing what we want to do here...it's just building relationships...with the players and staff."
Relationships that, for many, go farther than the ice.
"What's really exciting is that she's created these relationships that I think will last for...my lifetime," fifth year forward Alex Johnson says.
These bonds have yielded great team chemistry that has led the Black Bears to a .500 conference record. It's the best debut season for a Maine women's hockey head coach in history.
"We've had some really nice games, and we've struggled as I think any team would," Engstrom explains. "But I think we're playing a pretty good brand of hockey."
The Black Bears are in sixth place in Hockey East, but can move to fifth if they can sweep last-place Merrimack College in their final series this weekend.
"If we execute our system well, we will definitely play good hockey," Johnson says.
"The team knows it that if we can come out when the puck drops and we can play 60 full minutes, there's no reason we can't [sweep]," Engstrom adds.
But regardless of this weekend's finish, or where they are seeded in the Hockey East Tournament, the Black Bears believe no one should count them out of having a deep run.
"We have a long history of...being the underdog and then winning," Johnson points out. "We've beaten every single team in our conference except Vermont. With that mentality, we totally can."