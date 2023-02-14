ORONO - Molly Engstrom is close to finishing her first regular season as Maine women's hockey head coach, and she has learned some valuable lessons along the way.

"Patience is a virtue," Engstrom says. "[Also], in terms of following through and executing what we want to do here...it's just building relationships...with the players and staff."

Relationships that, for many, go farther than the ice.

"What's really exciting is that she's created these relationships that I think will last for...my lifetime," fifth year forward Alex Johnson says.

These bonds have yielded great team chemistry that has led the Black Bears to a .500 conference record. It's the best debut season for a Maine women's hockey head coach in history.

"We've had some really nice games, and we've struggled as I think any team would," Engstrom explains. "But I think we're playing a pretty good brand of hockey."

The Black Bears are in sixth place in Hockey East, but can move to fifth if they can sweep last-place Merrimack College in their final series this weekend.

"If we execute our system well, we will definitely play good hockey," Johnson says. 

"The team knows it that if we can come out when the puck drops and we can play 60 full minutes, there's no reason we can't [sweep]," Engstrom adds.

But regardless of this weekend's finish, or where they are seeded in the Hockey East Tournament, the Black Bears believe no one should count them out of having a deep run.

"We have a long history of...being the underdog and then winning," Johnson points out. "We've beaten every single team in our conference except Vermont. With that mentality, we totally can."

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations.

Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook.

Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

