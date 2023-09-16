ORONO - Maine women's basketball will be playing three exhibition games in Australia next May, according to a statement from the university.

The games, taking place between May 12th and 22nd, will be against various professional and semi-professional teams from the country as the Black Bears prepare for the 2024-25 season.

The team is also giving fans a chance to come along on the trip which includes five star hotels, a chance to snorkel in the Great Barrier Reef, and more. To learn more about this opportunity, click here.

