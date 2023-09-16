Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 917 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Calais, Danforth, Vanceboro, Perry, Pembroke, Princeton, Topsfield, Meddybemps, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Deblois, Fowler Township, Codyville Plantation, Dyer Township, Grand Falls, Franklin, Baileyville, Robbinston, Alexander and Eastbrook. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and Northern Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In Northern Maine, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 833 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Houlton, Patten, Danforth, Medway, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Springfield, Amity, Mount Chase, Haynesville, Reed Plantation, Wytopitlock, Smyrna Mills, Sherman Station, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township and Licoln Township. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

This product covers EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE **Impacts from Lee Continue** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington, Interior Hancock, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook, Southern Penobscot, and Southern Piscataquis * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles east of Petit Manan ME or about 50 miles east-southeast of Eastport ME - 44.5N 66.1W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ -Lee remains a potent post-tropical system with a very large wind field. -Impacts from heavy rain and winds will continue through this evening. Additional tree damage, power outages and road flooding are possible. -Residents across the entire region should remain vigilant and monitor for updates. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across far Downeast Maine. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across much of the rest of Eastern Maine. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional limited impacts. Elsewhere across NORTHERN MAINE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Eastern and Downeast Maine. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Elsewhere across NORTHERN MAINE, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated at this time across EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across EASTERN AND NORTHERN MAINE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check- ins. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Caribou ME around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bangor - Brewer - Orono - Old Town * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: The threat from storm surge is diminishing as flood waters recede. - PREPARE: Heed instructions from local officials when moving about. Do not enter flooded areas. - ACT: Exercise safety. - REALIZED IMPACTS: Being Assessed - Little to no additional surge impacts expected. Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual surge impacts accordingly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://maine.gov/mema/hazards/natural-hazards/hurricanes