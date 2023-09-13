ORONO - Maine football's home opener against No. 21 Rhode Island will now be played Friday night at 6:30, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

The decision comes with the outskirts of Hurricane Lee potentially hitting the area on Saturday.

"Out of an abundance of caution based on the potential impact of the hurricane, and in consultation with University and other officials, as well as our friends at CAA Football and the University of Rhode Island, we believe moving the game to Friday night maximizes health and safety and gives our student-athletes the best chance to compete without interruption - and for everyone to get home safely," athletic director Jude Killy says.

With this, WVII-TV will no longer be broadcasting the game and it will instead be streamed on FloFootball. You can also listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket and GoBlackBears.com.

