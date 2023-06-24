Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM EDT SUNDAY... The Maine Department of Environmental Protection's Bureau of Air Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution from 6 AM to 11 PM EDT Sunday. Particle Pollution levels are expected to rise into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Sunday. With the cold front dropping down out of Canada on Sunday it is expected to bring smoke. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, the elderly, those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma, those with heart disease and anyone who is working hard outdoors. But if you experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation or an uncomfortable sensation in your chest please consider limiting the intensity and duration of your outdoor activities. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so Maine residents can stay informed on the air quality situations. The toll free number is: 1-800-223-1196. Additionally the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has the air quality forecast available on the web at www.maine.gov/dep/air/aqforecast.