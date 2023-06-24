NEWPORT - On Saturday, Nokomis Regional High School hosted a basketball skills clinic organized by top AAU team Maine United.
The coaches and players of Maine United, including Cooper and Ace Flagg, coached two sessions full of young local hoopers from third to eighth grade. Even though they are just starting their basketball careers, they have immense passion and an eagerness to learn.
"It's a great turnout," Maine United head coach Andy Bedard says. "We've got great numbers, but it's small enough where we can have some individual attention put into the kids. They're all working hard and eager to learn."
"The kids have been great," Ace says. "They're ready to compete, they're full of passion for the game, and they all want to get better."
"A lot of kids aren't really playing basketball at this age," Cooper points out. "It's good to see this many kids come out and show love for the game."
Cooper and Ace are incredibly happy to help out the next generation of basketball players in Maine, but it's also an indication of their journey and how far they've come: from rural Maine to the national spotlight. In many ways, Saturday was a full circle moment for them.
"It's truly a blessing just to be able to go where we've gone, come here, and give back to the community that helped me rise up to where I got to," Ace says.
"It's something that happens as you learn more and more stuff, you act as like a role model," Cooper says. "To be able to be that for these kids, speaking for myself and the rest of my team, I know that it's a really good feeling being able to give back."