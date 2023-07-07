NORTH AUGUSTA - With their 63-60 win over the PSA Cardinals on Friday, Maine United became the only E16 team in Peach Jam to finish pool play with a 4-0 record.
After recording 38 points, 16 rebounds and 11 blocks on Thursday, Newport's Cooper Flagg was at it again, recording another double-double with 23 points and 12 boards. He also blocked 7 shots.
Oxford Hills' Teigan Pelletier had a big day, scoring 18 points and sinking four threes on five attempts. Ace Flagg added nine points and six rebounds on 4-9 shooting, and Bangor's Landon Clark had seven including a clutch three late in the game.
Maine United is back in action Saturday morning in the playoffs taking on NH Lightning. Playoffs are single elimination, and the championship game is Sunday.