NORTH AUGUSTA - With just seconds left to play and Maine United leading 70-68, Cooper Flagg soared into the paint for his 11th blocked shot of the day, essentially sealing a victory for Maine United over Proskills.
It's their third victory in as many games to start pool play in this year's 'Peach Jam.' On Wednesday, Maine United defeated Nightrydas Elite, the top team in the E16 class, 73-65.
In the win on Thursday afternoon, Cooper Flagg poured in 38 points, 16 rebounds, 11 blocks and six assists. Ace Flagg shot over 69 percent from the floor and scored 23 points in the win.
Maine United is back on the court at 12 p.m. on Friday, closing out pool play. The playoffs begin Saturday and conclude on Sunday.