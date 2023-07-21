VEAZIE - It is now undeniable that basketball in Maine is for real as Maine United dazzled fans at the Peach Jam Tournament in South Carolina, making it all the way to the finals.
"Being on that stage and winning like we did, it's just great to see," forward Cooper Flagg says. "It's a great wake up call to everyone else."
"It was a great run," guard Kaden Bedard says. "Coming into it, we didn't know how far we were going to get, but as the games kept going along we were like, 'we actually have a chance at this thing.'"
Their opponents included some of the best AAU teams and players in the nation, but as other teams featured players from different places, Maine United is strictly homegrown.
"We've always been that team from Maine, but we never really go in thinking about, 'they have this guy' or 'they have that guy,'" forward Landon Clark says. "We know who we are, we know what we can do, we just kind of play our game of basketball, and usually that works out in the end."
Up until losing the final to the Boozer twins and Nightrydas, Maine United was undefeated. That performance allowed for both a national superstar in tournament MVP Flagg and his teammates to receive similar buzz.
"A lot more people started coming to our games, we started making a lot more noise, and I think that's just awesome," Bedard says.
"We expect people to notice that we were playing well down there as a team and getting some of that national notoriety as Maine United," Clark adds.
Speaking of notoriety, as Flagg is being touted by some as basketball's next big thing, he was greeted at Peach Jam by one of the game's all-time greats in LeBron James.
"It was kind of surreal," Flagg says. "I was a little starstruck as people might expect, but it was cool. I got some good advice."
But no matter the attention he receives, Flagg is glad to know that now more people see his teammates as more of his equals.
"It never really has been about me," Flagg explains. "It's to help get everyone else's name out there, so it's great to see that come into play and see that's what people were talking about."