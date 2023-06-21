VEAZIE - Maine United is back in town, and they're preparing to put on a show at Nokomis High School this weekend.
"It's going to be really fun, I just hope everyone comes out and has a good time," said Maine United forward Cooper Flagg, ESPN's 2nd ranked player in the Class of 2025. "We'll definitely make it a good time."
"I have a lot of fun with it, I like to bring some energy and have them give it back," said Bangor native and Maine United forward, Landon Clark.
On Saturday, the AAU squad consisting of Flagg, his twin brother, Ace, and Clark will be in the gym in Newport all day, and it all starts with a youth clinic ran by the boys.
"Any kids that are in the area that are able to and have the time to, get over there and go through the clinic," Cooper said. "I think it's a really good opportunity for them to be able to learn a lot from people who are going through the experience, and people like my mom and Andy [Bedard] who have already gone through it."
Bedard, Maine United's coach, and Flagg's mom, Kelly, were both Division I basketball players in college.
At the end of the day, no one is forcing the 16-year-old boys out of bed on a Saturday to give their time to the next generation- but they see it as a way to pay it forward.
"I can remember when I was their age, and I was going to Nokomis camps and basketball camps when I was little," Ace said. "I just remember the joy in it, and the fun. So, being able to give back to these kids, and help them, and hopefully put them on the path to be a successful basketball player really inspires me to help out."
"You start to appreciate how much people have given to you, and how much information you've learned from others," Cooper said. "And you want to give it back to other people."
"When I was a kid, and I would come to these camps, I remember all the coaches, and how positive they were, and how much I looked up to them because they were older and had been there," Clark said. "So just understand that that is kind of the role you have with these kids' lives when they come into the gym."
Following the clinic- fans in the arena get the chance for some real action, when Maine UNited plays a charity exhibition against XLP from Portland to close out the night.
"It's something to get the community involved with us, and put on a little entertainment and give the people who lost the ability to watch me and Ace play in person another chance to watch us play," Flagg said.
"It's exciting to have some of the best players in Maine, all together one more time to play in front of a sold out crowd," Clark said. "I think it will be a great day for Maine basketball."
Those interested can register for the clinic at resultsbasketball.net and tickets for the game are being sold at www.eventbrite.com/e/maine-united-vs-xlp-tickets-6614564229679aff=oddtdtcreator