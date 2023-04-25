ORONO - Maine softball graduate outfielder Grace McGouldrick is on the brink of history. She is just five stolen bases away from breaking the program's single season stolen base record.
"I didn't realize I was close to even breaking it," McGouldrick says. "I saw a Twitter post saying that I was already halfway to it and I was like, 'Oh my God.' It's really exciting."
McGouldrick has 26 stolen bases this year, ranked 19th in the nation in that as well as in stolen bases per game (0.67).
"I think it's inspiring," head coach Jordan Fitzpatrick says. "She's having fun and she's got a goal to meet. I think that it's not pressure, it's just something she's working towards."
While it took a bit for it to sink in, McGouldrick had a feeling this season could be special from its lead-up.
"My sprint times from the past few years just went up, and I've gotten a little faster this year," McGouldrick says. "We were like, "let's just try it!' It's fun, so we might as well."
The fun of it is certainly a motivation, but there's also the fact that McGouldrick, a Gorham native, is the only player from Maine on the team. The only other Mainer in the team at all is Fitzpatrick who is from Orrington.
"We have something to prove," Fitzpatrick says. "We want people to know that Mainers can do big things."
"I just hope that this can show of the younger girls that I've coached in the past or been around that, just because you're from Maine, doesn't mean you can't break records," McGouldrick adds.
And for her to break the record at home in her home state with her loved ones watching would be the icing on the cake.
"That's my goal," McGouldrick reveals. "If I was able to beat the record here at my home turf, it would mean everything."