ORONO - Maine Black Bear softball split their home doubleheader against Albany on Friday, their first games at the brand new Kessock Field.
The Black Bears won game one 7-6 in dramatic fashion. Down 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs, Mariah Pearson hit an RBI single that scored Jasmine Gray to tie it at 7.
The game would go to extras where Albany led 6-4 headed into the bottom of the eighth. The Black Bears tied it 6-6 off of an error and a Gray RBI fielder's choice. Down to the final strike of the inning with Anna Margetis on third base, Kelby Drews hit a drive into left field that went off the wall and scored Margetis to give the Black Bears the walk-off victory.
Drews led the Black Bears with two RBIs including a solo home run. Alysen Rieth was the game's winning pitcher with 3.2 IP, three ERs, and a strikeout.
Game two saw the Black Bears fall 8-0 in six innings, getting no hit by Albany's starting pitcher Kate Powers in the process. Powers' no-hitter included three strikeouts and just two walks. Pearson and Katie Jo Moery were the only two Black Bears to get on base.
The Black Bears, now 8-21 (1-3 in conf. play), will next play a weekend series at Bryant starting with a doubleheader next Saturday.