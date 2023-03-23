ORONO - After a long road trip to California, Maine softball is battle tested and ready to turn the page into America East play.
"We had a lot of really good experiences on the road," said head coach Jordan Fitzpatrick. "It was a tough schedule, and we knew that going into it. The whole purpose was to prepare."
The Black Bears played ten games in fourteen days out west, and now they're back east with some confidence and a true sense of who they are.
"I feel like, after a couple of good wins, we really found ourselves, and what we decided we wanted to play like for the upcoming year," said senior outfielder Mariah Pearson.
"I think we learned that we can compete with anyone," said sophomore outfielder Katie Jo Moery. "These girls in California get to play every day outside in the sunshine, and we're inside in a building, and it just shows we can compete with anyone."
One of the big things for the Black Bears this season isn't out on the field at all- it's all mental. They're switching from the underdog mentality, and starting to think and act like a 'Top Dog.'
"There's really no expectations for the underdog, so this year we said, 'Nope, we're going to be top dogs,'" Fitzpatrick said. "Top dogs have expectations, they're expected to win every day, they're expected to do the little things right."
"We've always been the underdog school," Moery said. "So we're deciding to revert that, and be the top dogs this year, and it's been really good for our morale."
Another thing that's going to be good for morale- in a week from Friday, Maine will cut the ribbon on their brand new softball facility, with their home opener scheduled for Saturday, April 1.
"We've seen it on paper a lot, and just to finally see it in real life is awesome," Fitzpatrick said. "The girls 100 percent deserve this."
"We're working really hard here at UMaine, and to see that pay off in the end is really nice," Pearson said. "It actually attracts more softball players from the south and the west to come to Maine, because now we have the facilities to be at the best."
With the state of the art facility, comes state of the art expectations- but none of that is news to them.
"They know that, and I think they are also taking a lot of pride in it," Fitzpatrick said. "They want to show people why they deserve this new field, and the expectation of having this new field is winning."
"With a brand new stadium on your back, it helps," said Moery. "If you look good, you play good."