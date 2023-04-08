SMITHFIELD, RI - Maine Black Bears softball split their two games Saturday at Bryant with both games coming down to the final innings.
Maine won game one 4-3 in eight innings. Maine led 3-2 in the top of the fourth off of a Anna Margetis double that scored Jasmine Gray, and they held it until the bottom of the seventh when an Alexis Clancy sac fly brought home Faith Valenzuela to send it to extras.
In extras, Gray hit an RBI single that scored Katie Jo Moery to take the lead. Alysen Rieth would then pick up the save.
Margetis, Gray, and Moery each had an RBI for the Black Bears while Clancy and Megan Marcel each had one for the Bulldogs.
Cat Fallon was the winning pitcher, going seven innings with two earned runs and four strikeouts.
Bryant would take home game two 3-2. A third inning RBI double by Bryant's Courtney Paolantonio would score Aleix Hudson to give them a 2-1 lead, but a Hudson error off the bat of Margetis would bring home Gray and tie it at 3.
With the score still tied in the bottom of the sixth, Bryant's Gracie Bishop hit a single past short and Ava Paganis was waved home. The throw to the plate resulted in a collision with catcher Kennedy Priest. The subsequent tag was wiped off the board and obstruction was called, giving the Bulldogs the 3-2 lead.
Paolantonio led the Bulldogs with two RBIs while Priest and Margetis each brought home one for the Black Bears.
Bryant's Kylie Kenney was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game with six hits and three strikeouts.
Maine is now 9-22 overall and 2-4 in conference play. They will look to win the series against Bryant on Sunday at noon.