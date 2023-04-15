ORONO - Maine Black Bears softball split their doubleheader against UMass-Lowell on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Bears took game one 3-2 in thrilling fashion. The Riverhawks took an early 2-0 lead after an RBI single in the first inning by C Morgan Fisher and a bases loaded walk in the second.
The Black Bears got on the board in the fourth inning off of a single by 1B Izzy Nieblas that scored LF Katie Jo Moery to make it 2-0. They then tied it in the 7th off of a pinch hit RBI double by Kelby Drews that scored 2B Madison Hand. Three batters later, Moery hit a ball to short, but the throw home was off as Grace McGouldrick scored the game-winning walk off run.
The winning pitcher for the game was Maine's Alysen Rieth who pitched a complete game with three hits, one earned run, and seven strikeouts.
Game two was a struggle offensively for Maine as they fell 5-0. The Riverhawks took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, put up two more in the fourth, and their final run in the fifth.
Fisher, 3B Tori Mueller, RF Emily Tow, and CF Elizabeth Frederick each had an RBI for UMass-Lowell. The winning pitcher was the Riverhawks' Ryley White who pitched a complete game shutout with four hits and a strikeout.
The Black Bears are now 10-26 overall and 3-6 in America East play. They will look for the series win against UMass-Lowell Sunday at 11:00 AM.