ORONO - Maine softball split the first two games of their final series of the regular season against Bryant on Friday.

The Black Bears fell in game one 5-4. In the second inning, history was made as Grace McGouldrick slid into second for her 31st stolen base of the season, breaking the Maine single season record. 

The Black Bears held a 4-0 lead after two innings off two run-RBI singles by Anna Margetis and Jasmine Gray. They carried their lead into the sixth inning until Bryant's Courtney Paolantonio hit a two-RBI single to tie the game at 4. Megan Marcel then brought home the eventual game-winning run on a bases loaded walk. 

Paolantonio and Abby Trimble each had two RBIs for the Bulldogs, with Trimble adding a two-run home run. Bryant's Josie Gex was the game's winning pitcher with five innings, three hits, and no earned runs.

The Black Bears bounced back in game two, winning 3-0. Maine's Alysen Rieth and Bryant's Brooke Tracy dueled through the first three innings, neither allowing a run. Maine's Katie Jo Moery broke the seal in the fourth inning off of an RBI single and Mariah Pearson added two more on a single of her own to give the Black Bears a 3-0 lead after four.

Rieth would hold down the fort the rest of the way, picking up the win in a complete game effort with six strikeouts and no earned runs. 

The Black Bears will look to win the series against Bryant on Sunday at 11 A.M.

Sports Reporter

