BALTIMORE - Maine softball split their two games on the first day of the America East tournament, fighting off elimination in game two with an 11-1 victory over Bryant in six innings.
No. 6 Maine lost to No. 3 Albany in game one, falling behind 5-0 in the second inning. The offense would show up late, with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but it was all the bats could muster, falling 7-3 to the Great Danes.
In game two, Maine faced No. 5 Bryant with their season in the balance. Jasmine Gray doubled in Grace McGouldrick early in the first to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Though Bryant would tie things in the bottom of the frame, it was all the Bulldogs offense had going for them.
Alysen Rieth threw a complete game, allowing just the one run on eight hits, earning the win in the circle. Maine's offense pushed across 11 runs in the contest, with Gray and Krista Francia both knocking in three runs.
The Black Bears look to continue their postseason run with another elimination game on Thursday, first pitch is at 4 p.m.