BALTIMORE - Maine softball split their two games on the first day of the America East tournament, fighting off elimination in game two with an 11-1 victory over Bryant in six innings.

No. 6 Maine lost to No. 3 Albany in game one, falling behind 5-0 in the second inning. The offense would show up late, with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but it was all the bats could muster, falling 7-3 to the Great Danes.

In game two, Maine faced No. 5 Bryant with their season in the balance. Jasmine Gray doubled in Grace McGouldrick early in the first to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Though Bryant would tie things in the bottom of the frame, it was all the Bulldogs offense had going for them.

Alysen Rieth threw a complete game, allowing just the one run on eight hits, earning the win in the circle. Maine's offense pushed across 11 runs in the contest, with Gray and Krista Francia both knocking in three runs.

The Black Bears look to continue their postseason run with another elimination game on Thursday, first pitch is at 4 p.m.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you