ORONO - Maine softball was defeated by Bryant 3-2 in nine innings on Saturday in the Black Bears' regular season finale.
Down 1-0 after one inning, the Black Bears took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after a Jasmine Gray RBI double and a Krista Francia sac bunt. The Bulldogs tied it in the seventh, though, off of an RBI sac fly by Courtney Paolantonio. Finally, in the top of the ninth, Bryant's Josie Gex hit an RBI double that scored Trystan Salvador to give the Bulldogs the deciding 3-2 lead.
The game's winning pitcher was Bryant's Kylie Kenney who went five innings with four hits, five strikeouts, and no earned runs.
The Black Bears finish the 2023 regular season at 13-37 overall and 4-15 in America East play. They will play as the six seed in the America East Tournament, opening on Wednesday against No. 3 Albany in Baltimore.