ORONO - Maine softball was swept in their home doubleheader against Binghamton on Saturday.
The Black Bears fell in game one 3-1. With the score 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Binghamton's Allison L'Amoreaux hit a single which scored Sarah Rende to give the Bearcats the lead and clinch their win.
The Black Bears' lone RBI came in the second inning when Immy Gie hit a single that brought home Jasmine Gray.
The game's winning pitcher was Binghamton's Sophia Pappas who pitched a complete game with three hits, no earned runs, and eight strikeouts.
The Black Bears lost game two 4-1. In the bottom of the third inning, with Binghamton up 1-0, Grace McGouldrick hit a solo home run into right field to tie the game. The game remained scoreless until the seventh when Alli Richmond hit a single that scored L'Amoreaux to give the Bearcats a 2-1 lead which they expanded later in the inning.
The Bearcats' other RBIs were by Breanna Santos, Brianna Roberts, and Emma Lawson.
The game's winning pitcher was Roberts who pitched the final 2.1 innings with two hits and four strikeouts.
The Black Bears are now 3-12 in America East play and will wrap up their Binghamton series on Sunday at 11.