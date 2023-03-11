BANGOR - On Saturday, nearly 100 of Maine's star senior basketball players both on and off the court showed their skills at the 43rd Annual McDonald's Senior All-Star Games in Husson's Newman Gymnasium.
As always, the event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine which keep families closer to their ill or injured children while they receive medical care.
"We have two houses, one in Portland and one in Bangor," Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine development director Alicia Milne explains. "We also have family rooms in both Maine Medical Center and Eastern Maine Medical Center. 100% of the net proceeds benefit [those programs]."
"It brings the community together," owner and operator of McDonald's of Auburn Taylor Goble says of the games. "These young athletes get to show off their skill and the whole community comes together with friends and family."
For the seniors chosen as all-stars, it's considered to be one of the biggest honors they can receive as scholar-athletes. It being the last time many will take the court as high schoolers, players like Bella McLaughlin of Hampden Academy believe it's the perfect way to culminate of their dedication.
"It validates the amount of work I've put in over the years," McLaughlin says. "I don't think people realize that it really is a big sacrifice to be good at what you do. I feel like everybody was really deserving and it shows that when you put in the work, you get what it earns."