ORONO - On Friday, Maine men's ice hockey announced their full slate of regular season games for the 2023-24 season fresh off the heels of commit Brad Nadeau being drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes. Some highlights include the following:
The Black Bears will open the season at home against RPI on October 12 and 13th. On the 27th and 28th, they will travel to face defending national champions Quinnipiac. Hockey East play then opens on November 3rd and 4th as the Black Bears visit Merrimack. On the 17th and 18th, they visit defending Hockey East champs Boston University.
The Black Bears will play the first of their three games against UNH on December 1st at the Alfond. On February 2nd, the Black Bears visit Northeastern and play at UNH on the 16th and 17th. The following weekend, they will host Northeastern in a home-and-home to wrap up their season series. The regular season wraps up on March 8th and 9th when the Black Bears host UMass.
The full schedule can be found here.