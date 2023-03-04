LOWELL, MA - Maine Black Bears men's basketball lost to UMass-Lowell 85-54 on Saturday afternoon in the America East Tournament quarterfinals.

A 44-26 game at the half, the first half featured a historic moment as sophomore guard Kellen Tynes recorded his 96th steal of the season to break the all-time Black Bear single season record. Fifth year forward Gedi Juozapaitis also recorded 11 points in the first half.

The Black Bears improved their play in the second half, but not enough to make a dent in the River Hawks' lead.

Juozapaitis, in his final college game, would lead all scorers with 16 points. Brayden O'Connor led the way for UMass-Lowell with 14 points.

The Black Bears' season ends with a 13-17 record under first year head coach Chris Markwood, the most wins since the 2010-11 season.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

