LOWELL, MA - Maine Black Bears men's basketball lost to UMass-Lowell 85-54 on Saturday afternoon in the America East Tournament quarterfinals.
A 44-26 game at the half, the first half featured a historic moment as sophomore guard Kellen Tynes recorded his 96th steal of the season to break the all-time Black Bear single season record. Fifth year forward Gedi Juozapaitis also recorded 11 points in the first half.
The Black Bears improved their play in the second half, but not enough to make a dent in the River Hawks' lead.
Juozapaitis, in his final college game, would lead all scorers with 16 points. Brayden O'Connor led the way for UMass-Lowell with 14 points.
The Black Bears' season ends with a 13-17 record under first year head coach Chris Markwood, the most wins since the 2010-11 season.