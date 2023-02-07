ORONO - On Saturday, Maine men's basketball had their largest conference win in 30 years, defeating UMBC by 35 points.
"It's hard to win at this level, especially in conference," sophomore guard Kellen Tynes says. "For us to go out there and win how we did, I think it showed how good we can be."
"Any win we get right now, you're building confidence," head coach Chris Markwood says. "We just gotta continue on that path, continue to focus on getting better, and working at the things that produce winning."
That method has worked out thus far. With that UMBC win, the Black Bears have now won 10 games in a season for the first time in 10 years.
"It just means we're moving things in the right direction, which is where we want to be," Markwood explains. "We still have a long ways to go, we got a lot of hard work in front of us. [We have to] keep grinding every day and see how far we can take it."
They've gotten this off the heels of a few first year guys, such as Tynes. The Montana State transfer is Division I college basketball's steals leader.
"I think there's definitely some change that's starting to happen with the men's program," Tynes says. "To be a part of a special team in a special place, it really means a lot."
Gedi Juozapaitis is another. The fifth year guard and Georgia Southern transfer is the team's leading scorer. He doesn't regret becoming a Black Bear one bit.
"Markwood's just been doing a great job teaching, coaching, [and] just...getting guys together," Juozapaitis says. "I love playing here. If I could play more years, I would."
The on-court action isn't the only thing trending up. So is the support from the local community.
"I speak to people around town and they say how we're making the town proud," Juozapaitis says. "It means a lot to me and means a lot to the guys. We play every game for the university, the fans, and for us."
And what a win it would be for all of them if the Black Bears can beat Vermont, the top team in the America East, on Wednesday night.
"We just want to keep playing our best basketball, and no better opportunity to do it than against Vermont," Markwood says.
"I think [the game] is gonna show that we're resilient," Tynes says. "We're a tough team and we can compete with just about everybody in the conference."