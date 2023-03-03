ORONO - Maine men's hoops finished with their best record since 2009, and they head into the first round of the America East Tournament on Saturday against a team they split the season series with.
Maine finished 13-16, and 7-9 in conference play, good enough for the seven seed in the tournament. That books them a trip to UMass-Lowell, a team Maine beat at home and lost by two to on the road.
It's clear the program is trending in the right direction, and first year head coach Chris Markwood says the most important part of their success comes off the court.
"We've got a great locker room, we've got great young men. They're high character guys that really enjoy being around each other," Markwood said. "They're really connected, they're having fun, and I think you see that out on the court right now. Even when we do lose tough games, big losses, our guys have stayed together, and that's why we've been able to finish the way we have. We've handled adversity well."
It's more than Markwood making a huge difference, too. There are several newcomers and returners that have stepped up and been vital to Maine's success. That includes transfer Kellen Tynes, who has three seasons left in Orono. He just became the first Maine player ever to win America East Defensive Player of the Year, bringing home the program's first major conference award since 1991 when they had the Rookie of the Year.
"My momma always said that you can always play defense, offense might not be there, but you can always play defense," Tynes said. "So, that's kind of the mindset I adopted. I don't like getting scored on a lot, and I feel like you can always impact the game defensively, so that's what I try and go out there and do."
Maine plays UMass-Lowell Saturday at 4 p.m. with a trip to the semifinals on the line.