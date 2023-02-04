ORONO - Maine Black Bears men's basketball defeated UMBC 84-49 on Saturday, marking their largest win by deficit over a conference opponent since 1993.
The score was tied at 21 with eight minutes remaining in the first half, but the Black Bears would soon take full control. The Retrievers were outscored 63-28 the rest of the game.
Gedi Juozapaitis was the high scorer for the Black Bears with 22 points and shooting 4-7 from three-point range. Dion Brown was the Retrievers' high scorer with 19, the only player in double digits.
The Black Bears are now 10-13 on the year and 4-6 in America East play. Their next game will be on Wednesday at 7 as they host Vermont at the Cross Insurance Center.