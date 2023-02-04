ORONO - Maine Black Bears men's basketball defeated UMBC 84-49 on Saturday, marking their largest win by deficit over a conference opponent since 1993.

The score was tied at 21 with eight minutes remaining in the first half, but the Black Bears would soon take full control. The Retrievers were outscored 63-28 the rest of the game.

Gedi Juozapaitis was the high scorer for the Black Bears with 22 points and shooting 4-7 from three-point range. Dion Brown was the Retrievers' high scorer with 19, the only player in double digits.

The Black Bears are now 10-13 on the year and 4-6 in America East play. Their next game will be on Wednesday at 7 as they host Vermont at the Cross Insurance Center. 

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

