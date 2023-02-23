ORONO - After winning back-to-back games, Maine men's hockey has tied in their last three games, scoring just three goals in that span.
"Five games without a loss, but the last three games we haven't won," junior goaltender Victor Ostman points out. "We're playing pretty good, but I think we also need to be better."
"We create chances and...we have opportunities to win the games. It's just that sometimes it doesn't go over the goal line," graduate defender Jakub Sirota adds.
"We haven't been real good at the net-fronts, which is why we haven't scored manufactured goals," head coach Ben Barr says. "We have to get back to that."
The Black Bears' defense has been stellar, though. They allowed three goals in those three games. It's indicative of the chemistry between goalie Victor Ostman and his defenders.
"You can be confident that [when] you make a mistake, it's not gonna end up in the back of the net," Sirota says. "You're confident there's always a guy behind you to kind of save the day."
"We're playing really tight defensively and we don't give up a ton, so that helps me a lot," Ostman says.
But the Black Bears will need a full team surge this weekend as they play a home series against Boston College, a team just one point ahead of them in Hockey East.
"This time of year, every point is going to be important. Especially if you're playing a team right by you in the standings," Ostman says.
Like always, though, it's just another game for the Black Bears regardless of where they or their opponents are.
"Yeah...we haven't talked about it at all," Barr admits.
But Friday and Saturday are looking to be special. Only limited tickets are available, and that home crowd could be a spark the Black Bears need as they have four games left in the regular season.
"If we find just a little bit of extra energy, we have our control of our destiny being at home," Barr explains.
"It's always awesome to come and play in front of our home fans," Sirota says. "They bring the juice every time, which helps us. Hopefully we can satisfy them with two Ws."