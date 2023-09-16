TERRE HAUTE, IN. - Maine men's and women's cross country finished 5th and 9th in their respective divisions on Saturday in the John McNichols Invitational at Indiana State University.

Top individual finishers for the men's team were Evan Thornton-Sherman and Luke Marsanskis who finished 10th and 11th, respectively. The women's team's top individual finishers were Megan Randall (14th) and Marlee Yoder (43rd).

The Black Bears' next meet will be on September 29th in the Battle in Beantown at Boston College.

