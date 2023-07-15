ORONO - Maine men's basketball junior guard Kellen Tynes is currently playing for Canada's U23 national basketball team at the Globl Jam tournament in Toronto.
Canada won their opening game against Team Africa on Wednesday and then lost to Team USA, represented by University of Kentucky basketball, on Thursday in a game where Tynes scored seven points. No matter win or lose, though, the Nova Scotia native is honored to be representing his country and a region where not many players have come from.
"It's hard to put into words because growing up as a kid I dreamed of playing for Team Canada," Tynes says. "Not too many people from [Nova Scotia] have done it...and the East Coast in general. I'm definitely really blessed and fortunate to be a part of the 12 selected for this team."
Tynes also sees the tournament as an opportunity to hone his game and bring what he learns to Orono very soon. From the more physical nature of these games to the more intricate schemes on both sides of the ball, they could be real assets to the Black Bears as a whole.
"Just seeing things from a different perspective physically I think will help us be a tougher team and a more gritty team," Tynes says. "I feel like just in the short time being here I've learned so much. Playing the ball screens, different defensive concepts, and just thinking more critically."