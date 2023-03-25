Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow mixed with rain and sleet during the day Sunday. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph from the southeast. * WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&