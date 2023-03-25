BANGOR - Maine Maritime Academy Mariner women's lacrosse knocked off Husson 22-19 in a high octane matchup on Saturday.
The Eagles held a 12-9 lead in the second quarter, but Maine Maritime would storm back with seven unanswered goals and would take a 16-12 lead late in the third quarter.
Both teams would trade goals from that point on and the Mariners would hang on for the three-goal victory.
A total of eight players across both teams had a hat trick or better. For the Mariners, Hazel Stoddard had five goals, Amber Card had four, and Beth Labbe, Kirra Magaa and Olivia Harriman each had three.
The Eagles had three players score three-or-more goals as Laela Martinez and Averi Baker each had five while Maddy Benoit had three.
The win puts the Mariners at 4-2 on the year and they will next play on the road against Thomas College on Monday. Husson, 3-3, will visit Emerson College on Tuesday.