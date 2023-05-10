CASTINE - Maine Maritime Academy men's lacrosse's season ended on Wednesday as the Mariners fell to Emmanuel College in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 12-7.
After the Mariners' Jacob Hintermayer scored their first goal midway through the first quarter to make the score 2-1 Emmanuel, the Saints scored seven unanswered goals to end the first half to take a 9-1 lead into the break.
The Mariners outplayed Emmanuel in the second half, outscoring them 6-3, but the initial deficit was too much to overcome.
Maine Maritime finishes their season with a 14-4 record, a NAC Championship, and having the honor of hosting the first ever NCAA Tournament game for any sport in school history.