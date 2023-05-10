CASTINE - Maine Maritime Academy men's lacrosse's season ended on Wednesday as the Mariners fell to Emmanuel College in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 12-7.

After the Mariners' Jacob Hintermayer scored their first goal midway through the first quarter to make the score 2-1 Emmanuel, the Saints scored seven unanswered goals to end the first half to take a 9-1 lead into the break.

The Mariners outplayed Emmanuel in the second half, outscoring them 6-3, but the initial deficit was too much to overcome.

Maine Maritime finishes their season with a 14-4 record, a NAC Championship, and having the honor of hosting the first ever NCAA Tournament game for any sport in school history.

Sports Reporter

Ryan Sudol joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2022. A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Ryan graduated Summa Cum Laude from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey in 2022 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. During his time there, he worked as an on-air sports personality for its award winning radio and TV stations. Ryan also spent the last six years working for local New Jersey high school sports website Morris Sussex Sports. There, he was a play-by-play commentator for football, basketball, lacrosse, and more! He also hosted a show called "Football Fanatics" where he went to a local high school football game every week to interview fans, parents, cheerleaders, etc. He cites this as the most fun he's ever had and is hoping to bring something similar to ABC 7 and FOX 22. Outside of work, Ryan loves to golf, play video games, and attempt to cook. Feel free to contact Ryan at rsudol@wvii.com or on Twitter @RyanSudolWVII

Recommended for you