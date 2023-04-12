PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners have clinched a playoff spot for the second straight season, and with three games left in the year are making a push for the No. 2 seed in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
All three of their games are home, beginning Wednesday night when they host the Trois-Rivieres Lions. On Saturday and Sunday, the Norfolk Admirals pay them a visit.
The Mariners will once again be playing the Reading Royals in round one of the playoffs, beginning next week. However, which team will have the home ice advantage is still in question. Right now, Maine is one point behind and both squads have three games left to play. Last season, when the Mariners and Royals played, the home team won five of the six games. Speaking with head coach Terrence Wallin, the fans and the players are both deserving of that home playoff atmosphere.
"The way our fans have showed up this year has been unbelievable," Wallin said. "I think they're just waiting for playoff hockey, and if there's anyone that deserves home ice it's our fans for coming out all season."