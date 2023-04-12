PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners have clinched a playoff spot for the second straight season, and with three games left in the year are making a push for the No. 2 seed in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

All three of their games are home, beginning Wednesday night when they host the Trois-Rivieres Lions. On Saturday and Sunday, the Norfolk Admirals pay them a visit.

The Mariners will once again be playing the Reading Royals in round one of the playoffs, beginning next week. However, which team will have the home ice advantage is still in question. Right now, Maine is one point behind and both squads have three games left to play. Last season, when the Mariners and Royals played, the home team won five of the six games. Speaking with head coach Terrence Wallin, the fans and the players are both deserving of that home playoff atmosphere.

"The way our fans have showed up this year has been unbelievable," Wallin said. "I think they're just waiting for playoff hockey, and if there's anyone that deserves home ice it's our fans for coming out all season."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you