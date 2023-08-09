BRISTOL, CT. - After winning the Maine state championship in Hermon last month, the Gray-New Gloucester and Raymond all-stars are just one win away from the trip of a lifetime!
Maine will battle Massachusetts in the New England regional championship game Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for just after 7 p.m. on ESPN.
The two teams met on Monday in a semifinals match, with Maine taking a 7-1 victory, and now the young men from Gray-New Gloucester and Raymond can become the first team from Maine to head to the Little League World Series since 2005!
"We certainly welcome the break to be able to collect ourselves as a group and have a good game plan for Thursday," said manager Brad Shelley. "At the same time, we're staying focused and practicing every day- batting practice, eating healthy. The boys are getting a good night's sleep so we'll be ready to go Thursday."