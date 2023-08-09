ORONO - The 'Border Battle' between Maine and New Hampshire draws thousands of hockey fans to the rink each year, and this year fans will get an extra showing- and for a good cause, too.
Maine and New Hampshire will battle in a charity exhibition contest on Oct. 7 at Colby College. The puck drops at 5 p.m., and all proceeds for the event will benefit the Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville.
Tickets to the event are not included in 2023 season ticket packages, and will go on sale Aug. 29 through the UMaine Athletics Box Office.