BOSTON - In just under a month, Maine men's hockey will take the ice for their first game of the year, hosting Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on October 12th at the Alfond Arena.

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Black Bears ahead of Ben Barr's third year in Orono. Despite hosting a Hockey East playoff game a year ago, and finishing fifth overall in the conference, Maine was picked to finish ninth overall this year in the Hockey East preseason poll.

Recently, we heard from Barr at Hockey East Media Day on Tuesday, and he's just excited to get to work ahead of the season.

"It feels like Groundhog Day a little bit every year when you come down here," Barr said. "Really, for us, I can't wait to get back home, and get back on the ice with the guys. So far, it's been a couple of weeks of high energy practices, and we're excited about the group we have."

The Black Bears are bringing in a first round NHL pick for the first time in decades after incoming freshman Bradley Nadeau was selected by the Cardinals in the 2023 draft.

They're also returning second team all-Hockey East goaltender Victor Ostman, and their leading scorer from 2022 in Lynden Breen. While captain Jakub Sirota has graduated and moved on, Barr is confident the returning guys are going to bring along their younger core just fine.

"Last year, with Jakub Sirota as our captain, he was kind of like the grandfather of our team. I think this year we're going to have more of a committee with our leadership," Barr said. "We have a lot of guys that have played big roles on our team the last couple of years, and we're going to really rely on them to help the younger guys adapt, and learn how we do things. Hopefully [we can] continue to ascend those league standings."

