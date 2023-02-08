ORONO - Maine men's hockey is coming off another weekend split, picking up a 3-2 overtime win over Merrimack after dropping Friday's matchup to Boston University.
Sunday's victory pushed their win total to 12, with six Hockey East victories (five of them against ranked opponents). With that, they've already surpassed their conference win total from Ben Barr's inaugural season a year ago. The team says a lot of the difference in results comes from the mentality they bring to the ice every day.
"The difference is we have a standard work ethic now," Barr said, adding that wasn't the case for 2021-22. "That keeps us competitive, and when you're competitive, you get a little belief and good things happen."
"A lot of it is the culture. We've grown a bit as a team," said assistant captain Ben Poisson. "I think last year and even earlier on this year, falling down two with ten minutes to go could have been a different result. For us, I think that shows us how far we've grown this year."
Now, with just eight games left on the schedule, Maine is in an interesting spot. They are currently in eighth place in the standings, Boston College is one point ahead of them in seventh, and there are a few teams within striking distance below them. As for in-house- the Black Bears haven't worried about any of that. They believe if they focus on themselves the results will take care of themselves.
"We're just trying to increase our standards, and build our standard, our culture every day," Barr said. "If we do that, good things will happen. Whether we finish seventh, eighth, tenth, fourth- we want to be playing our best hockey going into the playoffs."