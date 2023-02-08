ORONO - Maine men's hockey is coming off another weekend split, picking up a 3-2 overtime win over Merrimack after dropping Friday's matchup to Boston University.

Sunday's victory pushed their win total to 12, with six Hockey East victories (five of them against ranked opponents). With that, they've already surpassed their conference win total from Ben Barr's inaugural season a year ago. The team says a lot of the difference in results comes from the mentality they bring to the ice every day.

"The difference is we have a standard work ethic now," Barr said, adding that wasn't the case for 2021-22. "That keeps us competitive, and when you're competitive, you get a little belief and good things happen."

"A lot of it is the culture. We've grown a bit as a team," said assistant captain Ben Poisson. "I think last year and even earlier on this year, falling down two with ten minutes to go could have been a different result. For us, I think that shows us how far we've grown this year."

Now, with just eight games left on the schedule, Maine is in an interesting spot. They are currently in eighth place in the standings, Boston College is one point ahead of them in seventh, and there are a few teams within striking distance below them. As for in-house- the Black Bears haven't worried about any of that. They believe if they focus on themselves the results will take care of themselves.

"We're just trying to increase our standards, and build our standard, our culture every day," Barr said. "If we do that, good things will happen. Whether we finish seventh, eighth, tenth, fourth- we want to be playing our best hockey going into the playoffs."

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories!

Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine!

Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family.

When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can.

Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

