ORONO - For the first time since 2018, there will be playoff hockey in front of a raucous home crowd at the Alfond.
"It's definitely going to be special," graduate defenseman Jakub Sirota says. "It's going to be amazing to play in front of these fans and get the job done."
"It's good to still be playing at this time of the year," head coach Ben Barr adds. "To have a home game, that's a credit to [the team]."
The Black Bears will host Vermont in the Hockey East Tournament's opening round on Wednesday night, but it comes after dropping two straight games at home against UMass.
'They just out-detailed us," junior forward Lynden Breen says. "They capitalized when they had Grade A opportunities, and that's something we've been struggling with."
"A few odd man rushes and we ended up losing two games," Sirota says. "That can happen in any of the playoff games and we've got to prevent that from happening."
Despite the results, head coach Ben Barr says that doesn't tell the entire story, but the message remains.
"As far as the analytics would show, we played a really good weekend of hockey. Every little thing matters, so it's going to be really important that we execute all those things much better this week."
The Black Bears did just that in their two games against Vermont this season, outscoring them a combined 8-2, but the Catamounts are not what they were in December.
"They're gonna be a hard working team," Breen says. "They're gonna give it all they got and leave it all out there, and as are we. It's gonna be a good battle."
"They're a much better hockey team," Barr says. "They've beaten some really good teams in the second half. For us, it's just gonna be how detailed and how close to our standard we can get."
And with this new squad's new spark under a new head coach, the standard might just be gold.
"We have a competitive team to win the Hockey East Tournament," Sirota declares. "That's where we stand differently [from teams past]. It's the inner belief and the confidence that we can do something special here."