NASHVILLE. TN. - Incoming freshman Maine hockey center Bradly Nadeau was selected 30th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL Draft on Wednesday night.
A British Columbia native, the 18-year old put up 45 goals and 68 assists last season with the British Columbia Hockey League's Penticton Vees.
Considered to be one of the top shooters in the draft, Nadeau is just the fourth Black Bear to ever be selected in the Draft's first round, and the first since Barrett Heisten in 1999. The Black Bears went on to win the national championship that year.