ORONO - Maine hockey announced on Thursday the addition of defenseman Artyom Duda to the Black Bears roster for the fall of 2023.
Duda, a native of Moscow, Russia, was selected 36th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL draft. He is the highest NHL draft pick to join Maine since 1999, when Barret Hesiten came to Orono after being selected 20th.
The six-foot-one, 187-pound defenseman joins an already talented group of returning players on that end of the ice. Since 2022, Duda has compted for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of the MHL, Zvezda Moskva of the VHL, and most recently appeared in 14 games for CSKA Moscow of the KHL where he tallied three assists. While with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, Duda compiled five goals and eight assists in 14 outings.