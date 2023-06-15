ORONO - Maine hockey announced on Thursday the addition of defenseman Artyom Duda to the Black Bears roster for the fall of 2023.

Duda, a native of Moscow, Russia, was selected 36th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL draft. He is the highest NHL draft pick to join Maine since 1999, when Barret Hesiten came to Orono after being selected 20th.

The six-foot-one, 187-pound defenseman joins an already talented group of returning players on that end of the ice. Since 2022, Duda has compted for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of the MHL, Zvezda Moskva of the VHL, and most recently appeared in 14 games for CSKA Moscow of the KHL where he tallied three assists. While with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, Duda compiled five goals and eight assists in 14 outings.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

Recommended for you