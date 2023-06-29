ORONO - For the first time since 1999, Maine men's ice hockey will have a first round draft pick on the roster.
Incoming freshman center Bradly Nadeau was selected 30th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in Wednesday night's NHL Draft. Nadeau was a star for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League this past year, winning the league's MVP award.
Maine head coach Ben Barr says he is excited for there to be that caliber a player on his squad, but it's not about where anyone is drafted.
"It definitely brings good notoriety to your program when you have high draft picks, [but] that's really not what matters," Barr says. "What matters is that we have the right guys to help keep pushing the program forward. Nadeau wouldn't be coming here if we didn't feel we were all pushing in the same direction."
With the overall strength of the incoming recruiting class in mind, what is it that is bringing all these great players to Orono over other, larger programs? Barr believes it has little to do with him and his recruiting. The team and its character are what carry that load.
"We don't recruit players better than any other school. The players recruit players," Barr states. "There's nothing we say to them that's going to make them choose Maine over anywhere else. It's going to be our actions and what their friends in the hockey world are telling them."