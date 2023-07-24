PORTLAND - Next week, an annual tradition is coming to Hadlock Field, and it isn't a rehab appearance from Chris Sale.
The fourth annual North Woods Throwdown Softball Challenge will return to Portland, set for next Friday night.
The game features Maine state game wardens taking on their New Hampshire counterparts in a slow-pitch softball game all for a great cause. All proceeds from the night benefit Operation Game Thief, a non-profit that helps game wardens combat poaching and provides necessary equipment to wardens, as well.
"A lot of the money will go to funding rewards for anonymous information that comes in about people that are potentially harming the resource," said Maine Game Warden Kade O'Leary. "They also give us a lot of different equipment we might need within the warden service, so they're a huge partner and a huge help for us."