ORONO - Even though Maine football came up short of beating FIU on Saturday, the team got a great glimpse at their future with the debut of freshman running back Tristen Kenan.
"I've been doing my thing here in practice, but I wanted to show them how I get in a game situation," Kenan says. "I turn it on a lot more."
"All my boys, I just want them to eat and play the best they can," senior defensive lineman Izaiah Henderson says. "For him to go out there and have the game he did was just amazing."
"When he was going to be the starter going into the game, we kind of anticipated him having a productive day," head coach Jordan Stevens says.
What they got was something they haven't seen in a while. Kenan scored Maine's only touchdown and ran for 108 yards, the most for a freshman Black Bear in five years.
"Playing at this type of level is kind of unreal," Kenan says. "You've got to let it sink in, watch the game highlights, see yourself, and hear the announcers calling your name. It's definitely something that gives you chills."
Kenan, a Baltimore native, got offers from schools like Akron and Marshall. He chose Maine as he feels the location is the best for his development on and off the field.
"[It was] the family environment and the isolation of Maine," Kenan explains. "Out here I can lock in and just focus on football, classwork, and getting better. You get a little homesick, but the brotherhood out here is very strong."
Since arriving, Kenan has impressed Stevens and the rest of the team with just how ahead of his years he is.
"It's how mature he is, how well he carries himself, [and] how cool and calm he is," Stevens explains. "I think he's unfazed by most things."
Case in point, a fumble on just his third carry. He played the rest of the game like nothing happened, making a statement with his elusiveness and strength.
"He's one of the better backs I've gone against," Henderson reveals. "He's shifty, he's fast, and he's not afraid to lower his shoulder and try to run through you. Out of a freshman, we really need that."
Kenan is set to start in the Black Bears' game Saturday against No. 2 ranked North Dakota State. It's a huge jump in quality of opponents, but neither he nor the Black Bears are afraid.
"I had a 100-yard game last week, I'm trying to get 200 this week," Kenan says. "I want more touchdowns, but we just got to get the W. That's what I'm really looking forward to is getting wins. The weight on the chest brings the best out of us."