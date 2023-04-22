ORONO - It was a big day Saturday for UMaine fans as Black Bear football took the field for all to see at the annual Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game.
It was a beautiful day for some action at Alfond Stadium, and it delivered in spades.
For the event's first couple of hours, the Black Bear offense and defense squared off in live reps with a variety of players getting a chance to show their skills.
When it came time for the actual offense vs. defense game, the offense scored on their first two possessions. However, a valiant effort and three key stops for the defense, including the last one on a fourth down, handed them the victory.
On a day where the offense shined, head coach Jordan Stevens says that last stop was the perfect way to end the day.
"We put [the defense] in tough situations," Stevens explains. "You put the ball in the plus side of the field or a short field, it obviously favors the offense. But, just seeing them get a stop in the end was huge because that's what we needed."
And there were the festivities surrounding the game. There were games for kids, an obstacle course, a bouncy house, people throwing the football around, and a ton of food. To have this type of atmosphere for this day had the players feeling proud to be a part of this culture.
"This is why you come to the University of Maine to play football, for an atmosphere such as this," senior quarterback Derek Robertson says. "You want to showcase the team and to do that in front of friends, family, and anyone that was here, it means a lot."
"I love a crowd," junior defensive back Shakur Smalls adds. "I'm always hyped to hear the crowd get loud. Everybody coming together as one. It's a good unit, a good atmosphere, and a good spirit here at UMaine."