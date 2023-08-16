ORONO - Maine football training camp is nearly wrapping up as the Black Bears hosted their final scrimmage before the regular season on Wednesday.
All throughout camp, one of the biggest storylines has been the Black Bears' defense. The unit had lots of trouble last year, especially late in games, costing them numerous wins.
There was a great atmosphere going around on Wednesday, though, and it all came down to having a better grasp on the material than last year and internal competition.
"When you can easily grasp the concept and the scheme we're playing, it's just playing football, being athletic, and using your athleticism to make plays," junior linebacker Vince Thomas says. "Anytime we can compete with each other and get better, we understand that that's our one percent for the day. As long as we keep stacking those bricks, we could be unstoppable."
There were some big plays the defense gave up in Wednesday's scrimmage, but there were also some great stops because of that better understanding. There was lots of chatter on the sidelines, everyone was into the action, and the hits were hard. For new defensive coordinator Jeff Comissiong, that's will be a key going forward for the Black Bears to cash in on clutch situations.
"The game of football, intensity always factors in," Comissiong says. "It's a physical game, it's an emotional game. You've got to learn how to channel that energy and that intensity. A lot of times, when things are on the line, that intensity shows up and a guy ends up making a play and doing something to help this team win."