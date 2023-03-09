ORONO - Anyone at "The Pit" for any of Maine basketball's most recent home games saw there was something special going on in the student section, where Maine football showed out in numbers to support their fellow Black Bears- making every home game something memorable.
"When you bring 100 college men in the stands, they bring a different energy," said women's basketball head coach Amy Vachon.
"That element, that sixth man element, there's no substitute for it," said men's head coach Chris Markwood.
In the fall, they made their presence felt between the lines, but this past winter, the Black Bears brought that same energy to the pit as Maine basketball's number one fans.
"Since we're always on the field, being up there it was more hype, you really get into the game even though you're not playing," said tight end Rohan Jones. "It reminded me of football season because it's the same atmosphere, the same energy [and] grit."
"It felt like we were playing in these games," said quarterback Derek Robertson. "We waited until 7 o'clock for these games to happen because they were that enjoyable and that much fun."
"I think half the guys on the team legitimately couldn't speak the next morning," said offensive lineman Jack Webb. "Especially when we had the back to back with Bryant and Binghamton that Tuesday and Wednesday. For the rest of the weekend, and still- we're still recovering right now."
When the hundreds of football guys converge on Memorial Gym, they turn it into what some may call one of the best home court advantages America East hoops has to offer.
"One of the refs said this was the best atmosphere he's been to all year," Vachon said.
"I saw the crowd at Albany this [past] weekend, and compared to us it was honestly pathetic," Webb said. "It made me sad to look and see that was a semifinal, America East playoff game, and that was the crowd on hand- compared to the quarterfinal when we had this place packed. We were doing 'The Wave.'"
On the surface- they're there to cheer for Maine. But sometimes, it gets a little deeper than that, and the competitive instincts take over.
"Obviously, we're going to support our team, being loud is supportive enough for them, just causing that chaos," Webb said. "But, when you get another player to react to your chirps, or chants, I think you know you won, mentally."
"That's kind of why we're there, we're trying to get in the other teams' heads so that Maine can benefit," Robertson said. "Once we see them start chirping back at us, it gets us fired up, as well."
All in all, they're there to support their fellow Black Bear student athletes- and it's safe to say they do a pretty darn good job at it.
"I think we realized how much of an impact we really do have, and also how much they really appreciate it- which meant a lot to us," Webb said.
"It's supporting our fellow athletes, they come to our games, we go to their games," Jones said. "Just creating a relationship as a whole school, throughout the sports department, I feel like that's special."
"We can't thank them enough, the whole team, Coach Stevens and his staff," Markwood said. "The support we've gotten from them and everybody else in the athletic department has been tremendous."