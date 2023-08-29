ORONO - The nine month wait is nearly over. Maine football opens up their regular season Saturday down in Miami against FIU.
"There's 11 opportunities. We've got opportunity number one coming up and we couldn't be more excited," senior quarterback Derek Robertson says.
"I'm definitely excited to get out here and just attack the first game," graduate defensive lineman Josh Lezin says. "It's going to be a hot one, but I definitely know we're ready."
A benefit to the Black Bears' prep is that, for the first time since 2012, their first opponent is one that played the previous week.
"It's always nice to have updated film on an opponent," head coach Jordan Stevens says. "They played so we have film on them and they don't have film on us. The advantage for them, [though], is that they have a game under their belt. We still got to show up and compete."
FIU lost against Louisiana Tech after quarterback Grayson James threw for just four yards, so stopping the run will be crucial.
"Our coach preached to us at the beginning of the week that we've got to make them one-dimensional," Lezin explains. "Stop the run so we can throw the ball. It's definitely going to help us."
But with a fairly re-tooled defensive line, it will be a huge challenge.
"They have some long big guys that are going to challenge us," Stevens says. "It's going to be competitive."
On the other side, FIU gave up nearly 340 passing yards. Even with a new-look receiving corps, the Black Bears believe they can make a statement.
"We're confident in what we do and we're confident we're going to go out there and make plays," Robertson says. "At the end of the day, it's who makes more plays."
"Even when a play is not coming to them, they're still going and blocking hard," Lezin adds. "I'm definitely looking forward to them going out and competing."
The Black Bears know as long as they stay competitive in week one, it can carry over. Who knows? It might even turn into a 1-0 record.
"There's going to be some highs, there's going to be some lows, and we'll have to just get to the next play and fix them," Stevens says. "But I do know this team is really close and focused on this game having the right outcome."