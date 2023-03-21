GORHAM - On Tuesday, 11 former Maine Black Bear football players officially closed the books on their college careers and took a step toward the next level at the 2023 Maine Pro Day.
"This is a big day," head coach Jordan Stevens says. "A lot leading up to this, and it's certainly something that's in their minds the last four-to-five years."
Scouts from the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers were in attendance at the Gorham Sports Center watching the guys perform a series of drills to test their preparation for the next level.
"I feel like I showed, especially with my weight that I could be explosive," former linebacker Adrian Otero says. "Going in there catching everything, not really dropping anything and getting my hips moving."
"I just want to show that I'm versatile and that I can perform on the field if they need me to," former center Michael Gerace says. "I can play any position on the offensive line, and that's the biggest thing I want the scouts to know."
Also in attendance was Maine football alum and NFL veteran, Matt Mulligan. He has been training this group of Black Bears as they prepare for the Pro Day stage.
"I think it's a great opportunity for anybody when you can be involved with your alma mater," Mulligan says. "Players are coming out and trying to achieve a dream. That's what these guys are doing, and they're working hard. For me, it's just trying to foster an environment where they can get the most out of their abilities."
Gerace was one of the headliners of the group. He has spent the last five years donning the blue and black and has been an anchor on the offensive line each season.
"There's not many that have done it better than he has," Stevens explains. "Academically, he's graduating with an MBA. He's a guy who's started almost 50 games, so he has a lot to be proud of, and a legacy that will be hard to match."
But as much as Gerace meant to Maine, Maine has meant just as much to the NFL hopeful.
"It's been my home away from home for the last five years," Gerace says. "This university has given me everything. It's given me two degrees and it's given me the opportunity to play at the Division I level. I'm grateful for the university and I'm grateful for the people around the university."
Overall, for every athlete there, it was a nice way to end their chapter of collegiate athletics: going out the same way they came in, as brothers.
"It felt great," Otero says. "We came out here and everyone worked and showed what they did all training. We came in with excitement, energy, and that's what we needed. We got it done today."