ORONO - Fall is a lot closer than you may think. Maine football was back on the field Friday for their first spring practice of 2023.
"It's good to get everything organized and put together, coaches, players, and just be able to be out here and run plays," head coach Jordan Stevens says.
"I'm super excited," junior quarterback Derek Robertson says. "It's awesome to be back out here. This is what you come here to do. We're here to play football."
Because of injury, that's something Robertson didn't get to do all of last year.
"[Derek] being out there is great," fifth year tight end Shawn Bowman says. "I had a good stretch of games with him in 2021, so I'm just excited to keep building that trust, keep getting that offense tighter, and score a lot of points this year."
Bowman was a huge key to the Black Bears' offense last year. He's also making a return to the field after a leg injury forced him to miss the last three games of the year.
"Just to be back out here with my brothers, to put a helmet back on, to be able to run on the turf and be tired running from drill-to-drill, it's just great," Bowman explains.
Where there was much excitement and fun in the air, the Black Bears wasted no time getting down to business and establishing their goals for spring.
"Number one, we're trying to improve fundamentally and technically, increase our knowledge of who we are, and build our depth," Stevens says.
"Another thing is that we're just trying to grow and get closer as a team," Robertson adds. "We did a great job of that in the fall. We're a really tight knit group and we're trying to build on that."
That success in bonding last fall arrived alongside Stevens who was in his first year as head coach. The first impressions that he left on his squad were nothing but positive."
"Coach Stevens is great," Robertson says. "He does everything right, he preaches everything to us that we're supposed to do, and he does the same. Everyone loves playing for him."
"The values that he brought in, we're not wavering on [them] and sticking to what he believes in," Bowman says.
Stevens believes changing the Black Bears' fortunes from a 2-9 season last year will come down to how hard they prepare from now until August.
"We need to be in a better position to start the season in terms of being ready to play," Stevens explains. "We're a long way from getting to there, but we need to be ready to function better as a team moving forward."