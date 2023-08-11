ORONO - Friday marked Maine football's first official scrimmage of this season's camp, marking a huge step in their preparation for their upcoming season which starts Sept. 2nd at FIU.
The Black Bears showed much enthusiasm and intensity on the field, which translated into great defensive stops and big offensive plays, as well. Though positive signs, both mean that there is work to do on both sides, but head coach Jordan Stevens says the team has not lost a step since spring.
"We have really built off all the work we did in the spring," Stevens says. "I didn't feel like we took a step back, so that was good to see, us continuing to improve every day."
"We're definitely happy with what we came out and showed today," senior quarterback Derek Robertson says. "There's still a lot we need to improve on, but that's why it's early in camp. It's the first scrimmage and we've still got another one coming up here shortly. We'll take the tape, learn from it, and grow."
After the scrimmage was the team's inaugural Law Enforcement Cookout featuring members of local police departments sitting down with the Black Bears for some barbecue. It's the first large event planned by new Director of Player Development, Mike DeVito. He believes that this is the first step in what will be a large number of ways for the team to be engaged with the community.
"Relationships, not just with law enforcement, but with everybody in the community is something I really want to focus on in this role," DeVito says. "[I want to] get our players out there to be around various people and leaders. The ultimate goal [is] connecting our players with the Central Maine community."