ORONO - Maine football had their home and conference opener on Friday night against No. 21 Rhode Island, losing 34-17 and falling to 0-3.

Maine started off hot with a 75-yard touchdown drive and held a 14-10 lead in the second quarter, but costly mistakes saw them trailing at half and being held scoreless from then on.

The team believes their stalled momentum in that second quarter plus URI converting on third downs throughout the game were key factors in the loss.

"What really set us back was our second quarter," head coach Jordan Stevens says. "Really poor field position throughout the second quarter and we really never got back from there."

"On third down plays they were just executing a little more physically," sophomore linebacker Darius McKenzie adds. "We all had to do our 1/11th and unfortunately we couldn't get that done every play."

It's not going to get easier for Maine as they have No. 4 William and Mary on Saturday, their third straight against a ranked opponent. The Black Bears know they're capable of more and believe that they're approaching everything the right way, but all it will come down to is grinding to prove their self-worth.

"We've just got to be better, it's that simple," senior quarterback Derek Robertson says. "We've got to execute better. It starts during practices, we've got to have better practices."

"We have a game coming up next week against a top-five opponent in the country, so we need to go back to work," Stevens says. "Such is life. We don't have the results we want, but we're going to continue to work and approach it the right way."

