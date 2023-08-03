ORONO - After an offseason that may have felt like forever to some, football is back in Maine with the Black Bears opening up camp Thursday afternoon.
Maine football will have 20 training camp practices, all open to the public, before they begin preparing for their first game at FIU on September 2nd.
For the first time in a few years, there will be a new quarterback under center for the Black Bears. After Joe Fagnano transferred to UConn at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Derek Robertson will be sliding in under center. Robertson is no stranger to the starting role- he started seven games and appeared in 8 in 2021, replacing an injured Fagnano.
In his first offseason preparing to be a starter, Robertson's work ethic has certainly impressed his coach, and they both feel confident he's ready to go.
"When you're in a position like this, you have to be confident," Robertson said. "These guys look at the quarterback, whoever it is, every single day to be the leaders and to be confident, so you've got to go out there and just show your confidence."
"He's a great leader, and he's developed a lot there. He's a football guy, he wants to be a football coach when he's done playing," said head coach Jordan Stevens. "He is the strongest he's ever been right now, I think he's PR'ed in all of his lifts and runs and everything, and that just speaks to his work ethic. I'm really excited about him and I really admire him as a young man."
Stevens, in his second year as head coach of the Black Bears, is surrounded by a fairly new coaching staff. He's brought in five new members to his staff, including offensive coordinator Steve Cooper and defensive coordinator and former Black Bear Jeff Comissiong.
At CAA media day last week, Stevens said the team had a great spring and offseason ahead of camp. They've got just 30 days until kickoff at FIU in September, and Stevens and his staff are coming to camp every day emphasizing a sense of urgency.
"It's teaching us to start fast, so we need to start every game with that sense of urgency, so that's what he's trying to drive home to us," said junior linebacker Vince Thomas. "I think once we get that down, we're going to keep that going, we're going to be rolling."
"We've got to be driven every day, because we have a really challenging front end of our schedule [and] back end of our schedule," Stevens said. "So, we can't come out here like we're going through the motions. Everything has got to be meaningful and with intent."