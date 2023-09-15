ORONO - Maine field hockey took home a 2-0 win in their America East opener against UC-Davis on Friday afternoon.

After being scoreless through three quarters, Maine's Mallory Mackesy broke the stalemate with under 11 minutes left in the fourth with her seventh goal of the year. Mackesy then scored another goal a few minutes later to make the game 2-0.

Maine goalie Mallory Drayer registered just one save off of the only shot-on-goal UC-Davis took the entire game.

Maine will look to go 2-0 in conference play when they face Stanford at home Sunday at noon.

